Lennon's Legacy Lives on In Documentary

The documentary The US vs. John Lennon provides a glimpse into a past much like present times, a United States in which the country is divided by a war that many citizens are fed up with and do not believe in.
During the Vietnam era of the 1960s and 70s, Beatle John Lennon, a beloved and iconic musician, dared to speak out against the war. As a strong advocate for peace, Lennon wrote many songs expressing his beliefs. The most popular of these songs, Imagine, contains idyllic lyrics from a man who clearly wanted the world to see what life could be life without war and its associated problems. “No need for greed or hunger, a brotherhood of man. Imagine all the people sharing all the world.”
As Lennon led demonstrations against military involvement in Vietnam, the US government began a series of investigations into his activities. The eventual goal was to deport Lennon, whom they viewed as a national threat.
The US vs. John Lennon, written and directed by David Leaf and John Scheinfield, with archival footage and new interviews, show Lennon and his struggles as the American government attempted to silence him throughout the 70s.
At the time of publication this film was not playing in local Marinette theaters. Around the country, however there have been a variety of opinions from critics.
Michael Wilmington of the Chicago Tribune said, “People who love Lennon will almost certainly like the film; his detractors will almost certainly howl ‘bias!’”
If Lennon fans are the only people who can appreciate the struggles of this amazing man, then it is a loss for everyone else who can learn much from John Lennon’s legacy.
Wilmington concluded his review by saying, “It’s a tale, forgotten or unknown by many these days—when entertainer-dissidents are again under assault by a defensive political establishment—that deserves to be remembered.”
More harsh reviewers such as Eleanor Ringel Gillespie for the Atlanta-Journal Constitution said, “…It could just as well have been titled John Lennon for Dummies.” Non baby-boomers or those who have not been directly affected by John Lennon and his music most likely share such opinions.
However, some youth of today can appreciate Lennon. Like him, they are unafraid to express opinions in a country where many opinions can be dangerous.
Rolling Stone Magazine, a foremost resource for music news and opinions offered its own review of the film. Peter Travers said, “Lennon’s spirit, like his music, shines through this movie like a beacon. Powerful stuff.”
John Lennon provided perhaps the most poignant of all quotes, “You either get tired fighting for peace, or you die.”
He never grew tired of fighting for his beliefs and was assassinated by a disturbed fan in 1980. His ideals and spirit live on through his songs and the fans he continues to inspire.
That is definitely powerful and definitely something to be remembered.
To learn more about John Lennon visit www.johnlennon.com.
Tor more about the United States FBI files on Lennon visit www.lennonfbifiles.com.
John Lennon: The Legacy
John Lennon, a man of love and peace gunned down before his time, left behind a huge legacy. As an artist, poet, and a musician, Lennon always expressed his feelings and thoughts.
With every song he wrote, a piece of himself was left behind for all to see. Even in his early Beatle years, this was evident in his writing. In these early compositions, he showed a soft and vulnerable side to his character. He wrote many of these pieces with Paul McCartney and together they crafted beautiful songs that stand the test of time.
In 1964, Lennon penned the song “I’ll Cry Instead,” for the Beatles’ feature film debut, A Hard Day’s Night. With some of his most sensitive lyrics at the time, “Don't want to cry when there's people there, I get shy when they start to stare, I'm gonna hide myself away,” Lennon showed to the world his insecurities.
Lennon did not stop there however, and as the Beatles’ career progressed his lyrics became more expressive and autobiographical. Lennon penned the title track for the Beatles’ second film Help! at a very difficult time in his life; fame had taken its toll on all of the Beatles, but more so on Lennon who became depressed and withdrawn. His lyrics best describe his feelings at the time, “And now my life hand changed in oh, so many ways. My independence seems to vanish in the haze, But every now and then I feel so insecure,” and he blatantly uses this song as a cry for help, “Help me if you can, I’m feeling down and I do appreciate you being round. Help me get my feet back on the ground, won’t you please, please help me?”
With the Beatles next album, Rubber Soul Lennon wrote one of his most sentimental songs, “In My Life,” and with the lyrics, “I know I'll never lose affection for people and things that went before. I know I'll often stop and think about them, in my life I love you more,” he touched millions of fans and to this day it remains one of the most popular songs by Lennon.
In the latter 1960’s, Lennon became more involved with the peace movement. In 1967, the Beatles wrote “All You Need is Love,” their offering to the rest of the world during the first worldwide satellite broadcast. The song said it all with its refrain of, “All you need is love.”
Also during the late 1960’s Lennon met his future wife, Yoko Ono, another strong advocate for peace. Although he still wrote and recorded with the Beatles, Lennon also penned and recorded the anthem, “Give Peace a Chance.” Its refrain too expressed a simple, yet important message.
By the time the Beatles broke up in 1970, Lennon and the other members had already started solo careers which proved successful. It was also in the early 70s when Lennon wrote the song many people directly associate with his name, “Imagine.” Indeed, it was Lennon at some of his best songwriting. All Lennon asked was for people to imagine what the world could be like without war and its atrocities. Throughout the 1970s Lennon fought strongly for peace and made a huge impact on culture of the day.
In 1980, only a couple months after his fortieth birthday, Lennon was gunned down in cold blood outside of his apartment in New York City as his wife Yoko watched in horror. The world was shattered by this loss. Not only had a magnificent songwriter and musician been taken away, but a loving and courageous man who inspired millions was taken from us.
Even in present times, people of all ages look back at the legacy of John Lennon in awe and amazement. Many young people cannot completely comprehend such a legacy, as no one in present times is as dedicated to the cause of peace, except perhaps those who still follow him and believe in him. As long as people continue to listen to his music and see his ideals, Lennon will not just be forgotten in the history books, but will remain a legend.
19 October 2006
