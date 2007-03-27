Lady Bucs End Challenging Season
By Ashley Owens
Manifest Staff Writer
This year hasn’t been an easy one for the UW Marinette Women’s basketball team.
The number of players dwindled in the beginning of the season until there were only six players left.
The team worked extremely hard each and every game, but sometimes that just wasn’t enough.
Although the Lady Bucs are a very talented team, lack of players this season made playing difficult. The team couldn’t scrimmage during practices and members became tired much faster than opposing teams since there could only be one substitution at a time.
“The lack of players meant we needed to substitute based on fatigue vs. being able to take advantage of strategic match ups or exploiting the other team's weaknesses,” said Coach Scott Haulotte.
The second part of the season was looking up when the Lady Bucs recruited another player, Krystal Schutte. Not only is she a great player, but her arrival also gave the team another substitution in games.
Just when things were starting to turn around for the ladies, Schutte was injured and the Lady Bucs once again were down to six players.
Overall the scores of the Lady Buc’s games don’t really show how great of a team they really are.
A special thanks to everyone who had supported both the women’s and men’s basketball teams throughout the season and also to Katie Jo Pockat for giving the women’s team an extra hand toward the end of the season.
