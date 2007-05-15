The Manifest for May

Katherine Holman to Retire
By Deborah Collins
Manifest Staff Writer
At the end of this semester a well-loved and respected member of the UW-Marinette faculty will retire.
Associate English professor Katherine Holman will leave after 17 years on campus.
Holman and her husband Art, also a familiar figure on campus, were living in Louisiana when they attended an MLA conference.
It was 1990. At that time, Katherine was offered a choice of two jobs. One job was located in Texas and the other was at UW-Marinette.
The job in Texas would have meant a commute for Art and it would have meant the couple would see each other only on weekends. That just wouldn't do.
Katherine Holman was impressed by Prof. Jane Oitzinger’s congeniality; UW-Marinette won.
Holman immediately made friends with students and staff.
“She is an excellent teacher,” says Robert Nichols. “I took a class I thought was going to be terrible and she made it enjoyable.”
Kareem Jackson says, “She's the perfect teacher for me. Her teaching style fits my learning style. It's a joy to be in her class.”
Holman, a southerner by upbringing, begins her classes with “Good morning ladies and gentlemen,” or “Good afternoon scholars” or what ever greeting rolls off her lips that day. Not many professors do that.
Holman earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of North Carolina and her master’s degree at the University of Southwestern Louisiana. She worked toward her doctorate at the latter school. Her research interests include Chaucer, Middle English literature, Old English and Old Norse.
Holman and Oitzinger, who became friends as well as colleagues, received the 1998 Chamber of Commerce "Achievement in Education Award” for their work with learning communities.
More recently, Holman and her husband were honored for their devotion to the campus, especially in the area of athletics. Holman says that involvement will continue. She and her husband plan to continue to attend campus plays, lectures and sporting events.
After retirement she and her husband will travel to their favorite vacation spot in Bali where they spend time each June. Other plans include gardening, walking around Red Arrow Park, spending more time with her friends and family.
“I have a huge stack of books that I plan on reading,” she says.
Holman says she will miss her students and colleagues and may offer a course about literary figures through continuing education classes.
Blue Bike Burrito offers new eats in downtown Marinette
By Zack Grun
Manifest staff writer
Trying to find a name for his new restaurant, John LaPlant was looking for something that would be catchy and original.
He came up with Blue Bike Burrito.
“The name seemed to stick. I wanted it to be original, plus bikes are sweet,” says LaPlant.
Located in the former Joyful Noise Coffee house site, 2020 Hall Ave., Blue Bike Burrito offers a smorgasbord of Southwestern-inspired favorites like burritos, tacos, nachos, fajitas, quesadillas and salads.
“We don’t use canned beans and our meat is hand- cut daily to ensure the best taste possible,” says LaPlant. “The fresher the better.”
Blue Bike Burrito will use local produce whenever possible.
“Local produce just tastes so much better than what you could buy in the store,” says LaPlant. ”And depending on what’s available at the farmer’s market, we may offer different seasonal salsas.”
In addition to great food, BBB will offer popular sodas and other tasty refreshments.
“We will offer Coke products, fountain and bottled,” says LaPlant. “We will also have fruit spritzers with a variety of bottled teas, juices and natural sodas.”
With its central location, BBB is a quick drive from nearly anywhere in town. Convenient parking is available on the side of the building and in the rear.
A bike rack is provided for you at the back of the building.
Inside is comfortable seating in a relaxed atmosphere. BBB will accommodate seating for 23 with space available for more.
Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“We will be offering delivery 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.,” says LaPlant. “We are excited to offer something that not only tastes great, but is also good for you.”
Tasty tacos and delicious burritos made from the freshest ingredients? For delivery? Oh, Yeah!
Fiction: The Opera House and the Phantom Thereof - Part 3
By Mike Paquet
Manifest staff writer
In celebration of no encounters or attacks from the elusive Ghost, the opera house managers, Andre and Firmin, organize a masquerade party.
But the people who attend all wear Halloween costumes culled from popular culture: Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and others. Andre and Firmin dress Power Rangers. The party is held in the lobby of the opera house.
When Andre and Firmin finally recognize each other, Firmin exclaims, “Andre, my boy! Talk about a way to run a business — it’s been a month and no Opera Ghost.”
And Andre replies, “Yes! No death threats, no murders, no notes, and best of all, no demands for franks.”
Andre means “francs,” which was the currency of the French before the euro. Firmin thinks he means hot dogs.
“No kidding. I had no idea where we were going to get all of those hot dogs!” Firmin replies.
“Me neither!”
Raoul and Christine show up together. Raoul is dressed as a Popeye, the sailor man while Christine is simply clad in a Star Wars T-shirt and jeans.
“So, um, what’s happening again?” Raoul asks Christine.
“We’re engaged,” Christine replied.
Raoul is confused. “Oh yeah, about that…When did it happen?”
“When you asked me,” says Christine.
“Oh, was that late at night?” Raoul asks.
“Well, I did say yes, so it probably was,” she returns.
“I don’t think well at night. It’s just one of those things,” Raoul says.
“Well, we're engaged. Whether either of us like it or not!” Christine exclaims.
“Oh, fine! So, um, why do we have to keep it a secret?” Raoul asks dumbly.
Christine reminds him, “Remember what happened to the last guy who crossed the Phantom?”
Raoul is still confused.
“He um….no wait I’ve got it... He uhh, ummm, got killed?”
Christine rolls her eyes.
“Yes, Raoul, that’s what happened.”
They join the party.
Continued Next Month
Student Fiction: The Ghost of Strawberry Fields - Part 3
By Kayla Bauer
Manifest Staff Writer
The Dakota Building, the New York home of John Lennon is the first place I want to visit in hopes of accomplishing my goal: To meet John Lennon.
I know I can’t physically meet him, but perhaps I can somehow sense his presence, his “ghost.”
On December 8, 1980, years before I was even born, John Lennon was assassinated outside the Dakota. A crazed and jealous lunatic ended the life of a man loved by thousands.
With his violent and untimely death, I believe John Lennon’s spirit may still be wandering around this world.
Late afternoon, I step off the bus and onto the corner of Central Park West and West 72nd St., the location of the Dakota Building. I immediately take out my camera, but fumble out of sheer amazement. The building is absolutely beautiful as it reaches into the sky.
Snapping photos I realize someone is rapidly approaching me, a man with sandy hair, large glasses and an immense presence. I instantly think back to an old photograph I recall from a December 1980 newspaper. The man reminded me exactly of Mark David Chapman, the murderer of John Lennon.
I quickly put my camera away and start running down the street. I know that I have nothing to fear, for it cannot be Mark David Chapman, as he’s been in prison for years. But a flood of terror rushes over me and I push myself to move faster down the street as the young man gains momentum.
I hail a cab to escape the man, and as the cab drives off I look back and take a quick picture of the Chapman look-a-like.
I intended to see a few other New York sites, but the encounter has left me shaken so I tell the driver to take me to the airport.
What am I doing, I mean is this whole dream a waste of time? How will I ever find the answers I’m looking for? If anything it’s just like I’m a tourist, nothing more.
As I head to the ticket desk I decide to continue on my journey to the most well-known place in England — London.
More specifically, Abbey Road , not just an album or a recording studio, but a historical wonder. Countless fans have gone there to pay homage and to recreate the famous photograph of the Beatles striding across the road.
I step off the curb as many others before me and I walk into another daydream. Again I'm an observer in the studio, but this time the four young men are arguing bitterly with each other.
Before my dream goes any further I'm interrupted by bright headlights and screeching tires. People around me scream as darkness surrounds me and there's nothing.
To be Continued next month
A Critical Analysis of 'Inherit the Wind'
By Mike Paquet
Manifest staff writer
On April 11, 2007, the play “Inherit the Wind,” a fictional account of the famous Scopes Monkey Trial, was read on campus.
This was only a reading. There were no costumes, no entrances, nothing that would resemble a play, except for the actors who read their lines.
The Scopes Monkey Trial, took place held in 1925, in Dayton, Tenn., when a man named John Scopes was accused of teaching the theory of evolution in a public school. At that time, this was against Tennessee state law.
The play, widely understood to be an indictment of the communist witch hunts of the McCarthy Era, was turned into a movie in 1960. In it, Scopes is known as Bertram Cates. His lawyer, Clarence Darrow, is known as Henry Drummond. The prosecution attorney, William Jennings Brian, is known as Mathew Harrison Brady.
Prof. Wendel Johnson read the role of Bertram Cates. Arthur Holman read as Henry Drummond and Prof. Keith West was Mathew Harrison Brady.
Prof. Doug Larch took the part of Rev. Jeremiah Brown, a completely fictitious character. Sabra Sipple read the part of Rachel Brown, Brown’s fictitious daughter.
The play begins when a little boy (played by Kevin Smith) teases a girl (played by Katherine Smith) about having evolved from nothing more than slime. Cates is thrown into prison for breaking the law by teaching evolution.
Prosecutor Brady, a religious man who was almost became president, is considered just the kind to take down the evolutionist heathen.
But Drummond represents Cates. Drummond, an agnostic, is often called the smartest lawyer in America.
When Drummond comes to town, Rev. Brown greets him with, “Hello, Devil, welcome to Hell.” Christians throughout this play are stereotyped as aggressive wackos.
Drummond at one point calls to the stand the little boy from the opening scene. He asks the boy what Cates taught him. The boy replies that Cates said the earth was a large ball of molten rock; once the Earth cooled, a soup was formed that was capable of creating life.
Drummond asks the boy if he thought that Cates made this up, and the boy replies, “No, I think he said that Darwin said it in ‘The Origin of the Species.’” We will see what is wrong with this later.
At the end of the trial, Cates is set free with only a fine to pay. Mathew Harrison Brady dies of a heart attack because of how high the temperature is, and because he is overweight.
The play ends when Drummond tells a reporter (played by Prof. Paul Erdman) that Brady’s problem was that he was, “looking for God too far away.”
Many, many people believe that this production is a true interpretation of what happened in history. But if this is a historical production, were the names changed? Very simply, all but one of the people involved in the trial were still alive at the time the play/movie was produced; and the only one who had died at this point was William Jennings Bryan/Mathew Harrison Brady, who did in fact die about a week after the trial.
Secondly, did Scopes/Cates) commit the crime which he was accused of? In reality, Scopes never saw the inside of a jail cell.
The entire trial was a test case, and Scopes got involved by answering an ad in the newspaper. He was persuaded to become a defendant. Scopes even says in his memoirs that he wasn’t even sure that he taught evolution. He did teach the biology class though; he subbed in during finals week. Scopes was actually the football coach, and a mathematics teacher, not in any field of science.
What does Darwin really say? Does he state that life evolved from slime? In truth, he does not. Not even in “The Descent of Man” does he really state that life came from slime.
Does Darwin say in “The Origin of the Species” that man came from apes, or ape-like creatures? Once again, no. The works of Darwin are often confused; Darwin did not only write his famous “Origin of the Species,” but also wrote a journal of his experiences on the HMS Beagle (where he observed the diversity of life that sparked his theory of Natural Selection), and “The Descent of Man,” which was a book written to explain how Darwin thought that man had evolved from ape-like creatures.
This is a very interesting play, but the best way to view this production though is with a critical eye and mind. The above are only a few of the facts. When you do eventually see the play (or see it again) be mindful of the facts proposed in this article, and even those that are not mentioned here.
Keep your mind open.
10 Important Things College Students Shouldn’t Do!
By Ashley Owens
Manifest staff writer
Don’t procrastinate. Waiting until the night before a presentation to write it is never a good idea.
Do not stay up late partying on a school night — unless you’re good with hangovers.
Never fall asleep during class, but if you do, tell the teacher you were just seeing if they were paying attention.
Don’t develop bad eating habits. Being in school is a busy time, but eating fast food is not the answer. Ever hear of the freshmen 15?
Don’t forget to exercise. Thirty minutes a day will keep the fat at bay.
Don’t drink and drive; do the “Watermelon Crawl” (if you are at least 21, of course).
Don’t cheat off of the people sitting next to you. What if they didn’t study either?
Don’t mold yourself after Homer Simpson. There is more to life than sitting at Moe’s and going to the Quickie-Mart. If you need a role model consider Peter Griffin from “The Family Guy.”
Don’t fool yourself: A 12 pack of Budweiser and a frozen pizza is not a well-balanced meal.
Don’t wait for gas prices to drop to fill your tank. Walking down the road with a gas can is very humiliating.
Discovering Kimchi, A Korean Staple
By Jin-U Jang
Manifest staff writer
How much do you know about another country? Maybe you know a lot about Mexico and South America.
Then I will ask you again. How much do you know about Asia? Maybe not as much.
I am an Asian. I am from Korea. What do you know about Korea? Maybe you know about Korean war But what do you know about Korean food?
I want to give you information about Korean food. Especially kimchi.
Kimchi is a product that is fermented through lactic acid production at low temperatures to ensure proper ripening and preservation. It is made with a seasoned mixture made mostly of red pepper powder, garlic, ginger, green onion and radish.
Recently, Health magazine chose the best five health foods in the world. Kimchi made the list, along with bean food from Indonesia, bean food from Japan, olive oil from Spain and yogurt from Greece.
Kimchi has many beneficial ingredients, such as lactobacillus, roughage, vitamins, inorganic materials and so on.
Anti bacterial effects
Well-fermented kimchi has antibiotic characteristics as lactic acid bacteria produced in the process of fermentation suppresses the growth of harmful bacteria. This bacteria not only gives a sour flavor to mature kimchi but also prevents excessive fermentation by restraining the growth of other bacteria in the intestines.
Digestion of lactic acid bacteria (lactobacillus)
The principle materials used to make kimchi contains lots of moisture, so they have low contents of other nutrients. But lactobacillus blocks the increase of harmful bacteria in internal organs, stimulates the secretion of pepsin, and helps digestion by normalizing the distribution of microbes in internal organs.
Kimchi aids digestion and suppresses the growth of harmful bacteria by lowering the acid rate in internal organs.
The lactic acid is effective in preventing the development of diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and even gastrointestinal cancers.
Anti cancer benefits
Vegetables like Chinese cabbage, the principle ingredient of kimchi, helps prevent intestinal, and garlic is thought to prevents gastric cancer. Garlic, used in a lot of Korean food, it is a very important ingredient in Kimchi. Because of the strong and hot smell and taste, people use to avoid to eat it, but garlic is rapidly becoming healthy food.
Is kimchi really good for you? Korea’s cancer rate is lower than America’s. When China suffers from SARS, it is not common in Korea. Is kimchi the reason?
Finding a recipe
Kimchi is made slightly differently in different parts of Korea. These regional differences are a holdover from the days when inadequate transportation kept people from trading recipes.
In most cases, kimchi is made with cabbage, Indian mustard leaves, watercress, green onions, garlic, red pepper powder, pickled shrimp juice, pickled anchovies, raw oysters, shrimp water, salt and sugar.
Each recipe offers slightly different variations.
Here are some links to several kimchee recipes and more information:
- en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kimchi
- korean.allfoodrecipe.com/kimchi.shtml
- www.kimchi.or.kr.
First Person: If This Isn't Important, What Is?
By Sarah Blunck
Manifest Staff Writer
On April 12, the film “Earthlings” was shown on campus.
It is a film that deals with the connection between animals, nature, and humans, and more precisely, how human actions impact the balance between nature and animals. It chronicles the everyday practices of industries that rely on animals to make a profit.
Posters were put up in every building on campus, mass e-mails were sent to the students and staff of UW-Marinette, and a press release was extended to local news sources.
Along with all of this I personally also put up posters in local businesses to get more exposure.
I feel very strongly about this film; it is very well represented and was very well received. In fact, “Earthlings” received awards from the Artivist film festival for best documentary film, and the 2005 Boston International film festival for Indie Spec best content.
But despite all the awards and recognition, there was an extremely small turnout here on campus. At the noon showing, not one person showed up. At the evening showing there was a turnout of seven people.
Seven people decided to take the time to experience this monumental film. Of these seven people two were students, and one was the woman who organized the showing on campus. But other than that not one of them was a faculty or staff member of UW-Marinette.
Those who showed up seemed truly impressed. The reactions to the film were astonishing. People were crying and gasping. These people were touched and inspired.
The images expressed in the film were hard to watch and even harder to accept, yet these people took the time to understand the truth about human impact, and how we use the world around us for our gain and without the interests of other living things in mind.
Excuses were made by many people for why they could not attend, “I was busy,” “I don't want to know about that stuff.” or “Will there be free food?”
What does a person have to do to get people to feel passionate or even remotely interested in something? One student refused to go unless I personally bought her a soda: She expected me to bribe her so that she would see a film that she expressed interest in seeing only two weeks before.
I would personally like to thank the few who showed up, but I would also like to express my true perception of the film for those of you that did not show up. It is a film that is definitely worth your time, the issues expressed are important to us all.
We will not likely hear about these issues on television news. We must take the initiative and explore these issues ourselves. If we are not aware of the injustices, how are we going to change them? When will we care about our actions, or lack thereof?
First Person:
By Samantha Risseeuw
Manifest Staff Writer
It is Aug. 29, 1992: A man, his wife, their six-year-old son and five-year-old daughter are headed to the hospital for the birth of their new son and brother.
The mother is trying to hold in the pain of her contractions so the children don’t worry. The father is trying to stay calm and at the same time get to the hospital as fast as he could. The children are excited.
It is a beautiful day that will end with new life. The little girl hears her father say to himself, one more intersection and the hospital is on the left.
Then she wakes up, her arms in extreme pain, her brother yelling for help and her mommy not moving. A man comes to the window and asks the little girl in anything hurt. He takes her out of the car as she cried, “Mommy! Where’s my mommy?”
That same morning a 35-year-old man is driving drunk and full of anger, exceeding speeds of sixty mph on rural streets. He fails to stop at a red light, hitting the car that is en route to the hospital.
The mother endures six hours of labor ending in delivering a stillbirth. Brandon died before taking his first breath.
The father has a broken leg. The children are confused.
Back home after the accident, the nursery remains closed. The grandmother moves in to care for the children.
The mother has pain from a broken shoulder and cracked breast bone — and anguish for her lost child. A month later, the father cleans out the nursery.
The little girls wakes up at night to hear her mother crying. She wants to hurt the man who took her brother.
I remember it well. That little girl was me.
It could happen to you, too.
It is estimated that every three out of ten people will be involved in a alcohol related crash at some point in there life. Forty-one percent of fatal crashes are alcohol related.
I beg you: Do not drink and drive. The pain of Aug. 29, 1992 runs clear through my mind. It was the worst pain I have ever felt.
15 May 2007
