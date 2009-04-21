Lunch time at the UW-Marinette Field House gym

By KRYSTAL SHUTTE
The Manifest staff writer
Students at UW-Marinette have the opportunity to engage in a number of different clubs and groups.
The intramural program proves to be a success in bringing students together to enjoy some time away from the stresses of school and staying active. It’s a great way to socialize with other students, make some new friends and enjoy playing a sport that you love.
From the cold breezes of the winter to the fragrances of spring, students are able to take that much needed break from homework and studying to gather inside with other students, making plans for later that night, laughing at each other as they relieve some of the stress from the week or getting to know some new faces.
UW-Marinette offers a variety of different sports throughout the year.
During the fall months, flag football, volleyball and soccer are offered. Due to the lack of interest in the volleyball and soccer programs, they were cancelled this past fall. During the winter, coed basketball and indoor soccer are available for students to take part in. Indoor soccer runs every Thursday night in the Field House gymnasium. The basketball program is currently in progress with tournament time approaching in a couple of weeks. Championship games are slated for the week of April 20-24. This year the basketball program has six teams consisting of over thirty players. It is a mixture of players that were a part of the men’s and women’s basketball teams at UW-Marinette, along with other students enrolled at the campus. Students play every Tuesday and Thursday at noon. Softball is right around the corner, starting on April 14. Gather up your friends, make your way over to the field house, and enjoy some nice weather while socializing with your friends.
George Hayes, athletic director and head men’s basketball coach at UW-Marinette, is head of the Intramural program as well. He has taken an active role in being involved with the program by being early to set up for the sports, and being around as the students are playing. You might even catch him swinging a bat and running some bases in the spring time when softball starts up.
“I like seeing the enthusiasm of the kids, seeing them enjoy playing and that they get something out of it,” Hayes said. “It’s more of a social part, the kids sitting around gabbing and having a good time.”
There are some things that Hayes would like to see more of for the Intramural programs, he states, “I would like to see more students participate in some of the other sports. There is usually a good turn-out for flag football and basketball.” Hayes would like to see more participation and student involvement by simply having students talk up the sport or bring their friends. It’s a great way for students to have fun and enjoy themselves.
Jorden Fifield, a second year student at UW-Marinette, is also a part of the men’s basketball program and the basketball intramural program, has enjoyed his experience with Intramurals.
“It’s a good way to stay active, have fun with classmates and to just play some basketball,” he stated. “I would like to see more students interacting with it, and being involved with the sports.”
Fifield plays for the team “Off Constantly” who is seeded second for the tournament with a record of 3-1. His teams consists of men’s basketball player Cody Lechleitner, women’s basketball player Ann Marie Sterzing and student John Sweda.
There is also room for ideas and more sports to be added to the Intramural program.
“We are open to new ideas that anyone may have, just come and let me know,” Hayes explained. “We will try anything, within reason.”
Some of the new additions to the program consist of dodge ball and floor hockey. Floor hockey was discussed, but due to lack of interest it wasn’t a success this past fall. Hayes would like to try and get the program running again. He feels it will spark some interest by fall 2009.
