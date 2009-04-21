Quill publication offers truly creative writing

By LEA BEIER
Noting the similarities between The Manifest and The Quill, one may take into account the fact that these two UW-Marinette campus publications are both written by the university's students.
Both papers focus on different subject matter, in which pertain to typical student life - some of which are clear to the eye and others which are not.
English professor Amy Reddinger, also known as Dr. A, offered perspective, considering her work with the Writer's Club and The Quill on campus. While trying to better understand the main differences between The Manifest and The Quill, Dr. A mentioned how The Quill came about. She explained how a group of students, which include UW-Marinette's Mike Paquet, Ashley Wehrli, and Darwin Adams, became active members of Writer’s Club and strove to expand on their love for literature.
"They were looking for a way to publish some of their creative writing without having to wait until the spring when we publish Northern Lights,” Dr. A stated.” They also wanted a way to raise awareness about the Writer’s Club".
Northern Lights is a literary journal in which any UW Marinette staff, faculty, or student can submit a form of art including; a drawing, an essay, or a poem. After submission, all pieces are judged by an editorial committee, in which only the highest ranked make it into Northern Lights.
Sitting in on one of the Writer's Club meetings one may listen in on the conversations among the active members as they discuss new ideas for up and coming papers. Also, in at the beginning of their typical meetings, club participants are asked to read some of their creative literary work aloud, where they then receive active feedback from their peers. Another section of their meetings are devoted to ideas for ways to promote The Quill and make the Writer's Club heard.
The participating students were asked vital questions such as how often do they meet for their meetings ( every Monday at noon). Serving as the typical time in which the dynamic members indulge one another with information, Monday afternoons seem to be the most suitable time for all applicants.
Another piece of crucial information would stand as to when The Quill prints, although there seems to be no specific time, the members try to get their next issue out as soon as possible. Dr. A explained her enthusiasm for journalism class, which is responsible for putting together The Manifest, offered by the University.
"I am really glad there is a journalism class and The Manifest,” she stated. “It is a really different purpose and focus than what we do in The Quill."
How different?
“The Manifest focuses on news and events, and The Quill is all about creative writing,” she stated.
The best part about both of these papers includes reading about facts and stories which are written by UW's students. Whether one enjoys reading about nonfactual creative jargon or the polar opposite factual information dealing with the campus, The Quill and The Manifest both have the content to intrigue every individual.
