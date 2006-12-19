Gay marriage is a hot topic in Wisconsin

By Jim Harris
Manifest staff writer
Gay marriage remains a hot issue.
Earlier this fall, the UW Board of Regents, the panel that oversees the University of Wisconsin system, voted to oppose the amendment. Critics thought the move was partisan pandering, but the Regents viewed it as an act of inclusion.
Support for the amendment contradicts the diversity promoted in the UW system. Some see it as discrimination. Some point out that it hampers staff and student recruitment. Some say the Board of Regents acted with the UW’s best interests in mind.
Gay marriage is likely to remain an issue.
At least one UW campus has a Gay/Straight Alliance group, which serves as a safe haven for gay and lesbian students and others who support them. The group is a tool for dialogue and education, helping others to understand different viewpoints.
Here at UW-Marinette, several students are trying to establish a similar group, aimed at offering a safe place to talk about problems, discuss ideas, provide common ground and learn.
Several years ago, Marinette High School had a fledgling Gay/Straight Alliance that generated some controversy and eventually fizzled out.
Josh Stuck, the group’s advisor, was confronted with angry parents and a few opposing students. Stuck believes most of the controversy was the result of local Catholic clergy who opposed young people being exposed to the gay lifestyle.
Stuck intended to create a Web site for the group so students would have a place to get information and ask questions anonymously.
People attend G/SA meetings for many different reasons. Some seek support, others may have a family member who is gay and want to be supportive of that person. Others come just to try to understand homosexuality.
Those who attend need not be gay. The group is a format for communication, education and support.
