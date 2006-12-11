By Jacob Brand
Manifest staff writer
Victorious Forfeit, a fledgling band hailing from Coleman is a unique mix of rock ‘n’ roll, country and western and worship music. All the members are students at Coleman’s Faith Christian School.
The founding members, Joshua Prestin and Kirk Miller, started the band in early 2005. Prestin plays the mandolin and guitar while Miller sits on his throne behind the drum set.
Later on Caleb Anderson, vocals and guitar, and Jackson Miller, bass, were added to the band.
According to Miller, Victorious Forfeit has humble aspirations for now.
“We plan to have an official concert, come out with a CD, and to create some
merchandise,” says Miller.
He also said that the band was planning on playing small shows at the Downtown Grounds Coffee Shop in Marinette, the Light House Recreational Center in Menominee and local churches.
The band has found a niche by playing their unique fusion of rock, county, and worship. Influences include Kutless, Day of Fire, Third Day, Keith Anderson, Jason Aldean, Blindside, Project 86, Dead Poetic, Pillar, Disciple, Kids In The Way, Emery, Brooks and Dunn, and 12 Stones.
When asked is there were any conflicts in the band, Kirk answered, “Yes, over what music to play. Is it music our parents would let us play? Every one of our parents have different restrictions, so its hard to find songs that meet the requirements. We also need to find songs we all like, are willing to play and that are within our talent levels.”
11 December 2006
Victorious Forfeit: The Fusion of Rock, Religion and Country
Posted by The Manifest Online at 5:15 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment