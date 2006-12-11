Great Gift Ideas for the Holidays for Students in a Pinch

By Ashley Behnke
Manifest staff writer
We all know first hand that it is hard for students around the holidays, especially when it comes to shopping. We don’t have much time and we don’t have much money.
Here are some great gift ideas that will help you give the perfect gift that won’t break your budget. Look to unusual sources, like second-hand shops or even dollar stores for one-of-kind items.
Gift Baskets for Women
Don’t buy gift baskets, make your own. All you need are:
• A basket or gift bag
• Candles
• Candy
• Body lotion, body sprays, and perfume
• Gift cards
• Ornaments
• Mugs with hot chocolate mix
• Jewelry
• Books
Put any combination of these items in your gift basket I guarantee that it will be a Christmas hit. You can also give many of these gifts on their own.
Gift ideas for men:
• Gift cards
• Clothes
• Cologne
• Candy
• Movies
• Video games
• Fishing or hunting equipment
• Tools
Check Sunday advertising circulars for good prices, and look for rebates. Consider used sporting goods in top condition.
Other Ideas for anyone on your shopping list:
• Make cookies and place in decorative tins or boxes. All you need are the ingredients and a tin or box. Most drug and department stores, even hardware stores, carry containers for this purpose.
• Make your own ornaments: All you need are basic glass or fabric balls, glue and a few bits of glitz and glitter.
Other possibilities for frugal giving:
• If you want to give an expensive gift, team up with family members.
• Do your shopping in out-of-the way places. In addition to resale and dollar stores, you may find odd bargains and interesting gifts at antique shops, craft sales and drug stores. Gamer stores and video rental places often offer bargains in gently used items.
• Draw names and set a limit on the amount to spend a set amount and go shopping for each other at thrift stores. Be creative.
